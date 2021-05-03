Surviving S.Korean wartime sex slavery victims fall to 14

The woman, identified only with her surname Yoon, passed away at about 10 p.m. on Sunday in Seoul, according to the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, the civic group.

Seoul, May 3 (IANS) A South Korean woman, who was forced into sexual slavery for Japanese military brothels during the World War II, has died at the age of 92, reducing the number of surviving victims in the country to 14, a civic group said on Monday.

Yoon, born in North Chungcheong province in 1929, was taken to Japan in 1941 after resisting Japanese soldiers who assaulted her grandfather, reports Xinhua news agency.

She was forced to work at a textile company in Shimonoseki for about three years, before being taken to Hiroshima where she became a victim of sexual slavery.

After the Korean Peninsula's liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonization, Yoon returned to South Korea's port city of Busan and lived for the rest of her life, the advocacy group said.

She registered with the South Korean government as one of the wartime sex enslavement victims in 1993, and had since devoted herself to the cause of speaking for comfort women victims.

With her death, the number of surviving victims in South Korea dipped to 14 out of 240 officially registered with the government.

Historians say as many as 400,000 women from Asian countries were coerced, duped or kidnapped into sex slavery at Japanese military brothels before and during the war.

--IANS

ksk/