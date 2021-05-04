Swiggy announces 4-day work week for employees in May

New Delhi: As Covid-19 infection cases are surging rapidly in India, food delivery platform Swiggy has announced plans to move to a four-day work week for the month of May.

"As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a four-day work week to all of you. Please decide the four days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends," Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy, wrote in an internal mail to employees dated May 1.