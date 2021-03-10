Swiggy revamps 'SUPER' subscription service

As part of the revamp, Swiggy SUPER will offer three different plans with progressively greater benefits including "buy one get one" offers from participating restaurants.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced the revamp of its "SUPER" subscription service in a bid to deliver greater value to more users.

Swiggy said that the new version of the subscription service has been carefully crafted after analysing the orders placed, the frequency of orders, and the purchasing power of consumers.

Consumers can now choose from one of three plans based on their usage and preferences.

The "Binge" plan provides "unlimited" free deliveries and unlimited "buy one get one" (BOGO) offers on dishes from partner restaurants at a price of Rs 329 per month.

The "Bite" plan is priced at Rs 169 per month, providing 10 free deliveries per month along with unlimited "buy one get one" offers from select partner restaurants.

The "Bit" plan priced at Rs 89 per month provides five free deliveries per month and is targeted at new consumers who are looking for a value offering.

"At Swiggy, our aim is to make ordering in as convenient and hassle-free as possible. With millions of users across the country, we understand the various types of consumers ordering with us, some do so occasionally, some every day and others in larger quantities," Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy said in a statement.

"That's why we have come up with benefits like free delivery, access to a greater variety of restaurants including those far away and extra delights delivered to their doorstep."

Swiggy said it has partnered with more than 7,000 restaurants - including popular chains such as Burger King, Faasos, Freshmenu, Cold Stone Creamery, Chaayos, Soda Bottle Opener Wala, Olive Bistro, Farzi Cafe, Bombay Brasserie, Speedy Chow, Lunchbox, Dhaba by Claridges, UBQ - by Barbeque Nation and many more to offer "buy one get one" benefits to subscribers.

All three plans will come with 1-month and three-month subscriptions and offer incremental distance coverage according to the chosen plan.

The service is currently live in over 80 major cities, the company said, adding that all active Swiggy SUPER users will be automatically upgraded, free of cost, to the SUPER Binge plan for the remaining period of their active subscription.

Launched in 2018, SUPER subscription service has benefited close to four million users to date, Swiggy said.

These users have been able to save over Rs 580 crore through benefits like free deliveries and waiving of surge fee, the company said.

