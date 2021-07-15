T-Hub partners with Atal Mission to foster innovation in healthcare

As a part of this partnership, T-Hub is running a three-month cohort-based programme -- AIC T-Hub Foundation -- exclusively for the deep tech startups creating new-age solutions in the fields of life sciences and healthcare.

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India's pioneering innovation ecosystem, on Thursday announced its partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the healthcare sector.

The programme was officially launched virtually in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Telangana, Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of AIM, Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, and Sashi Reddi, Founder and Managing Partner of SRI Capital.

Jayesh Ranjan noted that Telangana has been at the forefront of promoting the usage and development of new-age technologies. He said the state acknowledges the significant contribution T-Hub has made for the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem.

"With T-Hub's partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), we are further advancing and supporting cutting edge technology in the healthcare and life science sectors. A key goal of the programme is to provide access to elite resources and experts to startups. This will immensely help the founders with assistance in refining their business plans, market insights, and commercialisation strategies," he said.

Ravi Narayan said that the future of the healthcare is largely dependent on the technological innovation to ensure superior accuracy in diagnosis and treatment.

Ten deep tech startups have been handpicked after an extensive screening process by T-Hub, AIM and external industry experts. The startups were selected based on their cutting-edge deep tech innovation for healthcare and life sciences, go-to market readiness, scalability, team composition etc.

The programme is focused on providing startups with world-class experts and resources to sharpen their understanding of markets, refine their business and product commercialisation plans.

