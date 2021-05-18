TAIPA writes to CMs for priority vax for telecom workers

In a statement the telecom infrastructure body said that the whole country is facing the second wave of Covid-19 which is more intense than the previous one.

New Delhi: The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has written to the chief ministers of the states and union territories urging for the priority vaccination for the telecom infrastructure field engineers and technicians under frontline workers category.

In this regard, Taipa has written to the chief ministers addressing that the telecom infrastructure provider industry have huge manpower consisting of frontline workers (technicians and field engineers) who have been working tirelessly during lockdowns to maintain the telecom services.

T.R. Dua, Director General, TAIPA said: "It is crucial to note that even in absence of any vaccination, the frontline telecom workers have continued to perform their routine activities such as O&M of telecom infrastructure, diesel filling at sites, fault repairs etc, under duress, psychological pressure and also despite grave risks posed to them and their families."

They have been working in the toughest of times across all types of zones including the Covid-19 hotspots, and it is essential that they are accorded 'frontline workers' status for priority in Covid-19 vaccination, he said.

Some of the states including Goa and Uttarakhand have already announced and started vaccination of telecom personnel on priority under frontline worker category.

