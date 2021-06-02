TAIPA writes to UP govt over issues faced by telecom infra providers

In its letter to Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, the industry body has sought a meeting over video conference to discuss the issues challenges.

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has written to the government of Uttar Pradesh regarding issues faced by the telecom infrastructure providers in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in with regard to the installation of telecom towers.

T.R.Dua, Director-General, TAIPA, said: "In order to cope with the increased telecom services demand, the telecom network capacity needs to be enhanced quickly through the addition of new telecom infrastructure and upgradation of existing telecom infrastructure on the faster pace."

"The telecom infrastructure providers (IP-1) are facing challenges in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to which the expansion/rollout of telecom towers is getting impeded."

The key challenges faced by the infrastructure providers include non-implementation of Uttar Pradesh Telecom Infrastructure or right of way guidelines of June 2018, pending permissions, coercive action, sealing of telecom towers sites, delay in providing electricity connections, safety and security of telecom tower and absence of nodal officer for telecom infrastructure related matters.

Dua noted that there are more than 700 pending tower permissions with the authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad which has led the rollout of new telecom towers on complete hold.

Stressing that these issues need urgent intervention and support, he said that further delay will have severe implications on the telecom connectivity if not implemented immediately.

