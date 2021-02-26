Takeda launches mobile application to support patient for treatment of genetic diseases

The application is developed for the exclusive use of healthcare professionals to address awareness-related challenges and enable an efficient digital ecosystem for disease updates and dose calculation for improved management of patients with rare lysosomal storage disorders.

Doctors' screening, diagnosis, and treatment of genetic diseases have often been identified as challenging, including advising the dosage of medicines specific to patients' individual needs. The XPERT EASE is designed to keep in mind such challenges while managing lysosomal storage disorders.

On the occasion of the launch, Dr. Sandeep Arora, Medical Affairs Head- Takeda India, said, "At Takeda, we are keen to enable faster diagnosis and access of patients to our medicines and innovative therapies. The XPERT EASE application enables healthcare professionals to raise suspicion index, leading to early diagnosis and better disease management. As we move forward in our commitment to patients and HCPs, we seek to drive collaborations across the country in ensuring that patients benefit from our pioneering efforts."

XPERT EASE safeguards dosage accuracy and reduces the incidence of error, thereby helping physicians develop personalized dosing regimens tailored to their patients' specific needs diagnosed with Lysosomal Storage Disorders. Healthcare professionals can access the applications through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

