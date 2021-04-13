Tata Comms, BIX extend partnership for high-speed internet in Bahrain

Equipped with OTU-4 (Optical Transport Unit), a next-generation optical technology, TGN-Gulf cable system will enable customers with a robust, consistent, and manageable data transport infrastructure with the capability to scale up beyond 100 Gbps, said a company statement.

Mumbai: Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX) have extended their partnership to offer high speed internet connectivity with very low latency for a superior quality and seamless viewing, gaming and download experience for customers in Bahrain.

With this, Tata Communications and BIX bring the power of high-speed connectivity and digital transformation to the Middle East region, it said.

"To extend the TGN-Gulf cable system deep into business districts within the Middle East, Tata Communications is leveraging its strong partnership with leading carriers across the region such as Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, to offer a true carrier neutral comprehensive cable system," said the statement.

This will provide Middle East businesses, especially the OTTs, gaming companies, government agencies and hyperscalers who are expanding their reach in the region, access to the globe. The cable system seamlessly integrates the Middle East countries and offers direct forward connectivity to Europe, India and onwards to the globe.

"Keeping pace with Bahrain's growing bandwidth requirements, the country needs new cable systems that are of high speed, well-laid and help bring global content closer to the country", said Shaima Al Hamed, Executive Director, Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX).

"BIX is excited to combine its regional expertise with Tata Communications global presence to offer end customers a technically superior submarine cable system that opens access to both the East and West parts of the world. The next generation OTU-4 technology supported by TGN helps our customers create an intelligent Software Defined Network (SDN) enabling them to serve their customers. This is a great value-add, not just for our customers but also for our country."

Vaneet Mehta, Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications said that the partnership will give its global customers and partners in Bahrain open access to its TGN-Gulf cable system with high-capacity low latency data transmissions across the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and European regions.

"Our latest OTU-4 technology upgrade is also a step in the direction to continue focusing on strengthening and providing the Government and enterprises an ecosystem of holistic solutions. It also opens access to a technically superior submarine cable system that provides Bahrain a reliable, scalable, flexible, and secure infrastructure to collectively collaborate and smoothly function in a contactless work environment," Mehta said.

