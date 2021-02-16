Tata Communications, Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption in India

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Tata Communications on Tuesday announced its partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses. With this partnership, Tata Communications has expanded its managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud.

The partnership between Tata Communications and Google Cloud India will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO(TM) Managed Cloud while providing them ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support, the company said in a statement.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.

Tata Communications IZO(TM) Managed Cloud provides the right expertise, infrastructure, and support services to drive business growth and improve performance. Tata Communications' IZO(TM) Cloud Command portal offers a single-pane-of-glass orchestration tool which integrates different enterprise IT environments into a single dashboard and simplifies the management and orchestration of the IT estate, offering a unified cloud experience. It provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation (across on-premise, private, Google Cloud), thus enabling greater control for the customer, resulting in cost efficiencies and improved productivity.

According to an IDC survey, more than 60 per cent of Indian organisations plan to leverage cloud platforms for digital innovation, as they re-strategise their IT spending plans.

"The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of Covid-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure," said Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications.

