Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in 1MG

Incorporated in 2015, 1MG is a leading player in the eHealth space and enables easy and affordable access to a wide range of products like medicines, health & wellness products, diagnostics services and tele-consultation to customers.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Tata Digital Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Ltd will acquire majority stake in digital health company 1MG Technologies Private Ltd (1MG).

The company operates three state-of-the-art diagnostics labs, has a supply chain covering over 20,000 pin codes across the country and through its subsidiaries is also engaged in the business of B2B distribution of medicines and other healthcare products.

The investment in 1MG is in line with Tata Group's vision of creating a digital ecosystem which addresses the consumer needs across categories in a unified manner.

E-pharmacy, e-diagnostics and tele-consultation are critical segments in this ecosystem and have been among the fastest growing segments in this space, as this sector enabled access to healthcare through the pandemic, said a joint statement by Tata Digital and 1MG.

Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital, said: "The investment in 1MG strengthens Tata's ability to provide superior customer experience and high quality healthcare products & services in e-pharmacy and e-diagnostics space through a technology led platform."

Prashant Tandon, Co-Founder & CEO, 1MG, said: "We are delighted to join hands with one of India's most iconic & respected conglomerates. This marks a significant milestone in 1MG's journey to make high quality healthcare products & services accessible to customers across India."

--IANS

rrb/sn/sdr/