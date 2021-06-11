Tata Motors bags order of 115 ambulances from Gujarat govt

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors said on Friday that it has bagged an order for 115 ambulances from the Gujarat government.

The company has supplied 25 Tata Winger ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat, as part of the larger order of 115 ambulances.

"The 25 Tata Winger ambulances are equipped with basic life support and will be deployed for the aid of the patients in the Gujarat," the company said in a statement.