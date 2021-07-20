  1. Sify.com
  4. Tata Motors board approves raising Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 20th, 2021, 15:40:49hrs
Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The board of Tata Motors has approved the raising of Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that its duly authorised committee in its meeting on Tuesday approved the issuance of upto 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) E30-B Series of face value Rs 10 lakh each.

The deemed date of allotment is July 22, 2021 and the redemption date is March 31, 2021.

Around 3 p.m., its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 304.20, lower by Rs 4.50 or 1.46 per cent from its previous close.

--IANS

rrb/sn/bg

