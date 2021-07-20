Tata Motors board approves raising Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The board of Tata Motors has approved the raising of Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that its duly authorised committee in its meeting on Tuesday approved the issuance of upto 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) E30-B Series of face value Rs 10 lakh each.