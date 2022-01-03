Tata Motors' December sales up 24% YoY

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday reported a rise of 24 per cent in its domestic sales in December 2021 on a year-on-year basis.

The domestic sales rose to 66,307 units during the month under review from 53,430 units sold during December 2020.

The company's total commercial vehicle sales rose to 31,008 units in December 2021 from 29,885 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year. Total passenger vehicle sales rose by 50 per cent to 35,299 units from 23,545 unit off-take in December 2020.