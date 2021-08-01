Tata Motors' domestic sales in July at 51,981 units

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Tata Motors sold 51,981 units last month, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

The nearly two-fold growth came on the back of low base as sales, during the corresponding period last year, were impacted due to Covid and the lockdowns.

The company sold 23,848 units of commercial vehicles in July 2021 against 12,688 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.