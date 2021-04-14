Tata Motors Group's global wholesales zooms 43% YoY in Q4FY21

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Automobile major Tata Motors Group on Wednesday reported that its global wholesales in Q4FY21, including that of Jaguar Land Rover rose by 43 per cent on a YoY basis to 330,125 units.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4FY21 stood at 109,428 units higher by 55 per cent over Q4FY20.