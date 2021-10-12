Tata Motors Group's YoY Q2FY22 global wholesales up 24%

Mumbai: Tata Motors Group on Monday reported a year-on-year rise of 24 per cent in its global wholesales, including the Jaguar Land Rover, during Q2FY22.

The group's wholesales rose to 251,689 units in Q2FY22 on a YoY basis.

"Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055, higher by 57 per cent over Q2FY21," Tata Motors said in a statement.