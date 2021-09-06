Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

According to the company, these outlets, spread across 53 cities, have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the southern region.

The company said with the addition of these new showrooms in a rapidly growing market, Tata Motors' network in southern India will be 272 and the retail footprint in India will grow to 980.

"Southern India contributes to 28 per cent of the total industry volumes and hence, it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1 per cent market share in southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our 'New Forever' range of passenger cars easily accessible," Tata Motors' Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Rajan Amba, said.

"The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets, marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India. This expansion will help us cater to our consumers' requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless 'phygital' experience that is more convenient and relevant today."

