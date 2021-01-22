Tata Motors increases passenger vehicle prices

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Tata Motors on Friday effected a hike in prices of its passenger vehicle range.

According to the company, rising input and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers.

"Tata Motors has marginally increased prices from 'Rs 0 to Rs 26,000', depending on the variant," the company said in a statement.