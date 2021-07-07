  1. Sify.com
  4. Tata Motors launches 'Dark' range of vehicles

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 7th, 2021, 17:20:50hrs
New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) To stimulate demand, automobile major Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its 'Dark' range of vehicles, which includes variants of vehicles such as Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Nexon EV.

"The Altroz #Dark price starts from Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nexon #Dark price starts from RS 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Harrier #Dark is priced at Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Nexon EV #Dark starts from Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)," the company said.

Besides, the company said that despite a challenging year, Tata Motors has exhibited impressive performance in the passenger vehicles segment in India with month-on-month robust sales performance.

In addition, it has recently announced a comprehensive Business Agility Plan to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers for the well-being of its business and supporting ecosystem.

