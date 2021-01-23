Tata Motors launches hatchback Altroz's i-Turbo variant

As per the company, 'iRA' comes with 27 connected car features along with natural voice tech, through which the car understands commands not only in 'English or Hindi, but also in Hinglish'.

The variant's petrol version starts at Rs 8.25 lakh while the diesel version costs Rs 9.45 lakh.

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday launched the 'i-Turbo' variant of its premium hatchback, Altroz.

Besides, it is India's first hatchback to introduce What3Words technology - a precise & unique tool that makes navigation easier than before.

The new variant is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged BS6 petrol engine.

Additionally, the Company has added a new top of the line 'XZ+' variant in a petrol and diesel fuel option to the Altroz family.

Tata Altroz was the first product on the 'ALFA' architecture.

It was launch in January 2020. Over 50,000 Altroz units have been sold within its first year of the vehicle's launch.

"We are delighted to share that with its introduction, in FY21, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4 per cent compared to last fiscal and we have captured 17 per cent market share in the premium hatch segment," said Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

