Tata Motors launches 'XTA+' variants of Harrier, Safari

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 10th, 2021, 19:11:42hrs
tata_harrier

Mumbai: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the 'XTA +' variants of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari.

These new variants will come with six-speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof', and will be priced at Rs 19.14 lakh for the Harrier XTA+, Rs 19.34 lakh for the Harrier XTA+ #Dark, and Rs 20.08 lakh for the Safari XTA+.

At present, the Harrier and Safari are collectively leading the High SUV segment with a 41.2 per cent market share (as of Q1 FY22).

The company expects the XTA+ variants to further add more dynamism to the entire offering, strengthening the portfolio in this fast growing segment.

"The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+. Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a six speed automatic transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a panoramic sunroof with functionalities like global close, anti pinch, rain sensing closure to name a few," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit's Head, Marketing, Vivek Srivatsa said.

The new XTA+ variants are powered by Kryotec 2.0 Diesel engine and come equipped with a host of other features.

These vehicles have been built on the 'OMEGARC' architecture, which in turn is derived from Land Rover's 'D8' platform.

