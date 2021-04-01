Tata Motors' March domestic sales stands at 66,609 units

The company sold 36,955 commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month, way higher than 1,601 units sold a year ago, showed a statement.

The sales were six-fold higher compared to 11,012 units sold in March 2020. Sales were severely hit in March last year as Covid cases surged during the period across the country.

On a quaterly basis, the Tata Motors sold over 1.91 lakh vehicles during the January-March period, compared to over 1.01 lakh units during Q4 FY20.

Further, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: "Commercial vehicle domestic sale in Q4 FY21 at 98,966 units was 20 per cent higher than the previous quarter, continuing its sequential growth. It was also higher by 59 per cent over Q4 FY20."

He added that the company's international business grew by 19 per cent over Q3 FY21 and 25 per cent over Q4 FY20, as the key markets started returning to normalcy.

"We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components. We are also reviewing our business continuity plans in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country," Wagh said.

