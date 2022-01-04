Tata Motors' PV sales overtake Hyundai in December

Tata Motors' total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose by 50 per cent to 35,299 units from 23,545 unit off-take in December 2020.

Besides, PVs, Tata Motors has a major presence in the commercial vehicle segment.

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors' passenger vehicles vertical sold more units than Hyundai Motor India in December.

"Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Chandra also said that the ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment were instrumental in driving this steep growth.

"Going forward, semiconductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on a business agility plan and take proactive action to mitigate these risks," Chandra said.

In comparison, Hyundai Motor India's domestic sales declined by 31.8 per cent to 32,312 units from 47,400 units reported for the corresponding period of the last year.

"Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars to our beloved customers," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.

The company's cumulative sales fell to 48,933 units last month from 66,750 units sold during December 2020.