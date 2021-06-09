Tata Motors to discontinue select variants of Nexon

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Tata Motors has decided to discontinue select variants of compact SUV Nexon.

"To simplify the choices for its customers, Tata Motors has opted to discontinue select variants and introduced updates in others," the automaker said in a statement.

At present, Nexon is available in 20 variants offering product propositions at different price points and the most choice in the compact SUV segment.