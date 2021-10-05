  1. Sify.com
  4. Tata Motors unveils sub-compact SUV Punch

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 11:28:53hrs
Tata Motors

New Delhi: Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday unveiled its first sub-compact SUV -- Punch -- with the vehicle slated to be launched in 2-weeks time.

According to the company, the sub-compact SUV will be available in both manual (MT) and automatic (AMT) transmission options.

"Tata Motors design studios in India, UK, and Italy collaborated to develop this unique vehicle to herald the creation of an entirely new category - the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but large in space SUV," the company said in a statement.

"Built on the proven and modern 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' (ALFA) architecture, the Punch incorporate several industry first innovations to enhance both functionality and driving pleasure."

Besides, the company said the new vehicle is powered by a "New Gen 1.2L Revotron BS6 Engine".

