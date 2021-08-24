Tata Power Renewables commissions 150 MW Solar PV Project at Loharki, Rajasthan

Spreading across 756 Acre of land, this project has been completed by TPREL within the stipulated timelines. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually.

New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, had announced commissioning of a 150 MW Solar Power project in Village Loharki, Rajasthan.

Approximately 6,56,700 modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. For the smooth processing of the installation, 48 Inverters, 720 KM of DC cable and 550 manpower have been used in the project.

Speaking on the achievement, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "The commissioning of the 150 MW project in Loharki, Rajasthan has further fortified our position as one of the leading renewable energy companies in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation. We will continue to seek potential for a sustainable growth of renewable power in India."

Despite the various Covid-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power's EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has completed the project within the project timelines.

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between TPREL & TPC-D. With this addition of 150 MW, the total renewables installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2947 MW with 2015 MW of Solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1084 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

