Tata Projects wins major contract from Chennai Metro Rail

Chennai: Tata Projects Ltd has bagged the order for construction of nine km twin-bored tunnels and associated works from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.

It, however, did not disclose the value of the contract in its announcement.

"We are happy to have secured the 'Letter of Acceptance' for this prestigious order which will benefit the citizens of Chennai. Our company is executing underground metro projects in Mumbai and Pune while having successfully completed Lucknow's underground metro line," Raman Kapil, Vice President & BU Head - Metros & Tunnels, said.

