TCS logs 28.5% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 9,008 crore

During the same period last fiscal, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,008 crore.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reported a 28.5 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, on a year-on-year basis, at Rs 9,008 crore.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was Rs 45,411 crore, higher by 18.5 per cent from Rs 38,322 crore earned in the first quarter of FY21.

TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said: "I am humbled that in a personally challenging quarter to many, TCSers demonstrated phenomenal character in helping each other, be meaningful to the communities and delivered on our commitments to clients. On that backdrop, our business in North America, BFSI and Retail all showed an appreciable growth which underlines the resilience of our operating model, relevance of our offerings and above all, the passion and dedication of our associates."

"Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals. We are well positioned and operating diligently to participate in them aggressively."

In a regulatory filing, the company also said that its Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.

