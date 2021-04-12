TCS reports 15% growth in Q4 net profit

During the same period of FY20, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,049 crore.

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 9,246 crore.

The revenue from operations of TCS during the fourth quarter of the last financial year (FY21) was Rs 43,705 crore, 9.4 per cent higher than Rs 39,946 crore earned during the corresponding period of FY20, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said: "Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity."

"Our focus going into FY 22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge," the CEO said.

For the financial year 2021, the company reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit of RS 0.3 per cent at Rs 32,430 crore.

The revenue from operations of the software major for last year increased 4.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share.

