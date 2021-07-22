TCS to invest Rs 600 crore in Kerala: Minister

Industries Minister P. Rajeev also told the house that the in-principle decision has been made and the MoU to this effect will be inked very soon.

Thiruvananthapuram: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to invest Rs 600 crore at the Kinfra Electronic and Manufacturing Cluster at Kalamassery near Kerala's Kochi, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

"The new campus would have facility for their IT operations, ITES services and data processing facilities. And once the second phase of the campus becomes operational in a matter of five to seven years, around 20,000 jobs would be available," he said.

At the moment, TCS have their software operations in the state.

Rajeev also that the Lulu Group of billionaire businessman M.K. Yusuf Ali has also announced its business plans which includes an investment of Rs 207 crore in a state of the art food processing unit at Kochi and an Electronic Warehouse Unit in the state capital city.