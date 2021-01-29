Tech-based startup driveBuddyAI ties up with US-based Roadzen

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Tech-based startup in the automotive segment, 'driveBuddyAI' (DBAI) has announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with US-based insurtech company Roadzen for securing a strategic funding from the latter.

Roadzen will support the startup's funding needs, business collaborations, and opportunity exploration, the startup said in a statement. The partnership with Roadzen is aimed at positioning DBAI in the global list of Visual Telematics in the insurtech domain.