Telangana Governor, CM greet Muslims on Eid

The governor in her message stated that the festival of Ramzan signifies the spirit of charity, brotherhood, compassion, love and peace.

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I wish this holy occasion of Ramzan ushers in good health, prosperity and peace in the lives of people all over the world," she said.

The noble ideas of self-discipline, generosity, compassion and universal brotherhood associated with this holy festival are in fact very essential to combat the pandemic Covid-19, the governor said.

She appealed to all to celebrate this festival in a safe and healthy manner by duly following the Covid appropriate behaviour and adhering to all other preventive norms.

The chief minister said that with the fasting, the holy month of Ramazan evokes peace, love, compassion, and brotherhood and the holy festival in Telangana is a true symbol of the Ganga-Yamuna Tehzeeb.

The CM said the programmes, welfare schemes launched by the state government for the minorities are throwing light on the lives of Muslims and bringing in a qualitative change in their lives.

--IANS

ms/ash