Teradata appoints Ashok Shenoy as India Country Manager

Shenoy brings to the new role more than 25 years of experience spearheading sales and regional growth for multinational technology companies like Microsoft, Cisco and Sun Microsystems.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Multi-cloud data warehouse platform provider Teradata on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashok Shenoy as Country Manager, India, effective immediately.

He joins the team as Teradata increases its emphasis on the India market.

In his new role, Shenoy will help Teradata expand its reach, build robust partner ecosystems and broaden the client base for its public, private and hybrid cloud offerings, the company said.

In this position, Shenoy is responsible for leading Teradata's growth in enterprise-scale multi-cloud data analytics across key verticals including financial services, telcos, manufacturing, public sector and retail.

"I'm excited to join Teradata at a time when enterprises are starting to recognize the advantages of managing their data in the cloud and the immeasurable opportunities to scale their businesses using real-time data intelligence," Shenoy said on his appointment.

"Today's multi-cloud realities are changing the way we look at workflows and how we take businesses to the next level."

Shenoy, who has joined the regional executive leadership team, reports to Darryl McKinnon, Vice President, South Asia and Korea at Teradata.

"India's vibrant business landscape is adopting cloud data analytics technologies to further fuel the digital transformation that is currently underway," McKinnon said in a statement.

"With Ashok leading the charge in this crucial market, we are well positioned to continue to grow and help organisations leverage their data for answers."

