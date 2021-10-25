Tesla hikes prices across its popular EV lineup

San Francisco: Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has hiked prices for all four of its in-production vehicles in the past few days.

The base Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles are each priced $2,000 higher, at $43,990 and $56,990 respectively.

In addition, the base Model S and Model X vehicles will each cost $5,000 more, at $94,990 and $104,990, reports electrek.co.



As per report, Tesla is back to delivering its full line-up of vehicles after finally starting back production of the Model X after the refresh. Currently, the EV maker is producing more vehicles than ever, but demand is higher than ever too.

Despite the ongoing chip shortage, electric vehicle company Tesla reported a net income of $1.62 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which is five times more than it did this time last year.

The company's operating income grew some 54 per cent over the past quarter to $2 billion.

In the third quarter, the company said it produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles.

Overall, deliveries increased in the third quarter by 20 per cent compared to the previous quarter and increased by roughly 70 per cent over the third quarter in 2020.

