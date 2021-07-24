Tesla won't offer regular steering wheel on new Model S/X: Musk

Musk insists that the yoke steering wheel is worth it for offering better visibility of the instrument cluster and its driving visualisations.

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the company will not offer a regular steering wheel option on the new Model S and Model X vehicles.

When Tesla unveiled the new Model S with the "yoke" butterfly steering wheel, it was controversial.

Some were worried about the actual shape of the wheel being problematic and others about the lack of drive stalk to choose the drive mode, Electrek reported.

However, as Tesla started deliveries of the new Model S Plaid last month, it had a normal 14.0:1 steering ratio and it is proving to be impractical at lower speeds.

Musk later confirmed that Tesla is indeed working on progressive steering, but it's still years away.

Until then, some believed that Tesla might offer a standard round steering wheel as an option, but the CEO confirmed that it will not.

