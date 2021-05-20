The/Nudge Accelerator calls for applications from non-profit startups alleviating poverty

This is third round for The/Nudge's 5-year Accelerator fund which has enabled 10 non-profits to touch over 10 million lives till date.

New Delhi: The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation has called for applications from non-profit startups ready to scale up their solutions for India's economically disadvantaged communities.

Selected non-profits will receive grants up to Rs 2 crore and mentoring by some of India's most admired change leaders, the entity said in a statement.

The/Nudge CSI Partners such as K.R. Lakshminarayana, Chief Endowment Officer of Azim Premji Foundation, Sanjay Purohit, Chief Curator - Societal Platform, and Surendra Kumar Jain, Co-Founder and Former Managing Director of WestBridge Capital, will invest their time and expertise to provide hands-on support to the entrepreneurs throughout the 12-24 months of acceleration. In addition to the founders, CXOs will benefit from training and mentoring by renowned subject matter experts.

The accelerator portfolio currently includes some of India's fastest growing and deeply impactful startups such as Intelehealth - a telemedicine platform extending reach of quality healthcare to underserved geographies, Saarthi - an educational technology platform enabling parents from low-income families to participate in their childrens' education and Transform - A remedial programme driving secondary school readiness and excellence in 4 states, to name a few.

Akshay Soni, Managing Director for The/Nudge Accelerator, said, "The pandemic has set India back in the progress we had made in alleviating poverty. It is important more than ever before to invest in audacious non-profit founders and teams with the potential to solve problems at large scale."

The/Nudge Accelerator, supported by StateStreet Foundation, Skoll Foundation, Facebook CSR and Mphasis F1 Foundation will induct up to 6 startups in this round.

Startups working to improve employability and economic empowerment of women and youth will have an added advantage. Applications will remain open till May 26, 2021.

