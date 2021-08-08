These 2 PSU stocks have a 25 percent upside

The Nifty PSU Bank index traded in the negative by 2.80 percent in the last 30 days. Stocks of Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank and Indian Overseas bank slipped by over 8 percent in the last month.

The recent RBI status-quo on crucial lending rates may have spurred banking stocks in the wrong way last week. But, two PSU banking stocks may still have some scope for investment.

Only two stocks have returned gains in the last month. These include the State Bank of India (1.73 percent) and Canara Bank (2.41 percent). In fact the street has interesting opinions to offer on both these stocks. The upside for the next one year is a good 25 percent.

CANARA BANK:

Analysts at Emkay Securities forecast this scrip to reach Rs 185. As of the time of writing this story, Canara Bank traded to Rs 157.25. Its 52 week high was Rs 174.40.

Analysts were optimistic of the moderate credit growth, elevated provisions and the latest numbers. Canara Bank reported Profit After Taxes of Rs 1,107 crores against the estimated Rs 700 crores. The numbers were driven by strong margins and a one-off gain from the UB group stake sale and higher PSLC (Priority Sector Lending Certificate).

Analysts believe that the restructured pool that has doubled to 2.9 percent of loans with major contribution from retail as a concern. Slippages for FY22 are expected nearly at 2.1 to 2.3 percent. The forecast is a gradual improvement in RoE by 10 to 11 percent by FY24E. The valuation itself has grown from 0.5x to 0.6x.

STATE BANK OF INDIA:

Two analysts favor investment in stocks of State Bank of India. Motilal Oswal forecasts this stock to touch Rs 600. Last week, SBI traded down by 1.40 percent to settle at Rs 435.65.

About its valuation, analysts said in their note, "SBIN reported steady performance in a challenging environment, with strong earnings led by controlled provisions. However, business trends were modest, impacted by the lockdowns. Asset quality remains broadly on track despite elevated slippage, led by Retail/SME. However, restructuring and the SMA pool remain in check. We expect slippage to subside going ahead, assuming there is no third COVID wave or no severe impact from it. Overall, PCR remains healthy at ~68%, and it also holds unutilized COVID provisions of ~INR91b. The bank is well on track to keep credit costs in check. We maintain our estimates for FY22/FY23 and project RoA/RoE of 13.1%/14.6%. Maintain BUY, with revised TP of INR600 (1.4x FY23E ABV +

INR193 from subs)."

Analysts from Yes Securities forecast a price of Rs 586 on this stock. Here are some pointers from their analysis:

Asset quality: Annualized slippage ratio for 1QFY22 was elevated in the absolute sense at 2.47%, with management flagging significant recovery in July month itself

Annualized slippage ratio for 1QFY22 was elevated in the absolute sense at 2.47%, with management flagging significant recovery in July month itself Margin picture: Whole bank NIM at 2.92% was up 2 bps QoQ, with management citing declining CD ratio as a factor preventing a healthier margin expansion

Whole bank NIM at 2.92% was up 2 bps QoQ, with management citing declining CD ratio as a factor preventing a healthier margin expansion Asset growth: Advances de-grew/grew -0.6%/5.8% QoQ/YoY supported by retail and SME segments, which displayed sequential growth

Advances de-grew/grew -0.6%/5.8% QoQ/YoY supported by retail and SME segments, which displayed sequential growth Opex control: Total opex declined/rose -13.2% QoQ/13.2% YoY as staff expenses and overheads declined -6.3% QoQ and -22.4% QoQ, respectively

Total opex declined/rose -13.2% QoQ/13.2% YoY as staff expenses and overheads declined -6.3% QoQ and -22.4% QoQ, respectively Fee income: Fees income declined/rose -36.1%/20.9% QoQ/YoY as sequentially weaker business activity dragged virtually all segments within fee income

The analysts further added, “We maintain a Buy rating on SBI with a revised price target of Rs 586: We value the standalone bank at 1.1 FY23 P/BV for an FY22E/23E/24E RoE profile of 10.6/13.1/14.3%. We assign a value of Rs 192 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.”

Image: Attributed to Pixabay.