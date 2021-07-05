These 8 men and one woman will advise India on digital commerce

ONDC, the task assigned to Quality Council of India (QCI), aims at promoting open networks developed on open sourced methodology using open specifications and open network protocols, independent of specific platforms.

New Delhi: India's department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has formed an advisory council for Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

ONDC according to a government note is expected to digitize the entire value chain, standardize operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers.

The council is also expected to frame rules for catalgouing, vendor discovery and price discovery.

An advisory council has been constituted to advise the Government on measures needed to design and accelerate adoption of ONDC.

The 9 member Advisory Council includes

• Nandan Nilekani, non-executive Chairman of Infosys

• RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority

• Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman Quality Council of India & Chairman Capacity Building Commission of India:

• Anjali Bansal, Founder & Chairperson of Avaana Capital;

• Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head of Digital India Foundation,

• Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of NPCI,

• Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, NSDL

• Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders,

• Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

Additional Secretary (ITeC),DPIIT shall be the convenor of the Advisory Council.