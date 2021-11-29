These three auto stocks may witness some spurt

The Nifty Auto index has already slipped by 6.06 percent in the last 30 days although the index has gained 22 percent in the last one year.

Auto stocks seem to be the talk of the town with DStreet murmurs ranging from the chip shortage, soaring inflation, somewhat stable crude prices and the volatility in the US Dollar.

On Monday, Indian equity markets recorded a marginal gain with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty posting a marginal day of gain. However, auto stocks were on the losing side. On the NSE, Ashoky Leyland, Tata Motors, Maruti, Bharat Forge, M&M, as well as Bajaj Auto ended the day in the red.

Analysts at Emkay Securities believe that stocks of commercial vehicles may witness an uptrend while other segments may report a decline. For the curious, here are five stocks that may witness some traction.

Ramakrishna Forgings:

Analsyts at Emkay seem to favour automotive ancilliaries more than the two wheelers and passenger vehicle categories. In fact, Ramakrishna Forgings is forecast to target Rs 1,530 per share. The stock settled to Rs 912 apiece on Monday.

Motherson Sumi (Rs 300) and Bharat Forge (Rs 950) are the other two stocks among ancilliary categories that have caught the analysts attention.

Ancillaries are an interesting category considering analysts seem to have a tepid outlook on two wheelers, passenger vehicles, and even tractors. In fact, the demand for 2-Wheelers and Tractors is likely to decline due to the moderation in rural demand and high base effect on account of pent-up demand last year. Also, the festive season has been subdued for Passenger Vehicles, 2-Wheelers and Tractors.

Hero Motocorp:

Analysts at Emkay have been bullish on this stock which they estimate with a target price of Rs 3,700. Stocks of Hero settled at Rs 2,486.30 apiece -- down by 1.71 percent or 43.20 in the intra-day session.

Better quarterly performance, launch of electric variants and the festive demand means this was an attractive proposition ever since analysts gave it a thumbs-up a fortnight back. That this stock trades below the forecast price, makes it a good investment idea. However, there is a word of caution for those who are thinking about investing in stocks of Hero Motocorp or any two wheeler stock.

On two wheelers, analysts at Emkay indicate that the industry volumes may be lower than 2020 owing to the moderation in rural demand and high base effect owing to the pent-up demand last year. The chip shortage, which has affected dispatches of premium motorcycles such as Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield), is also blamed for a tepid outlook on the two wheeler sector.

As a result, domestic volumes are forecast to decline by 24% yoy for Eicher Motor-Royal Enfield, 20% for Hero Moto Corp, 15% for TVS Motors and 10% for Bajaj Auto.

Tata Motors:

The brokerage house seems to be bullish on stocks of Tata Motors. In their report, the analysts suggest a target price of Rs 550. Tata Motors settled at 461.25 apiece on Monday.

Analysts indicate that the commercial vehicles segment is likely to witness volume improvement owing to demand for ICVs, tippers and replacement demand for MAVs. They also expect domestic volume growth of 23% yoy for Eicher Motors, 11% for Tata Motors and 2% for Ashok Leyland (TP of Rs 160). However, M&M is expected to see 19% dip as chip shortages affect dispatches.

Emkay analysts also seem to favour Tata Motors despite being an active player in the PV category. To begin with, the PV industry volumes are expected to fall owing to supply-related challenges. Volumes, although should be slightly better on a sequential basis.

For Tata, domestic volumes are expected to grow by 39% yoy while in case of M&M it could be 2%. In the case of Maruti, volumes may decline by 15%. The analysts also suggest that production is expected to further improve ahead with chip supplies getting better. Meanwhile, discounts may remain low considering a robust order-book.

Disclaimer: Article is purely informative in nature and readers are advised to engage with a SEBI registered financial analyst prior to investing in the equity markets.