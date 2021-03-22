This car beats Tesla Model 3 as best-selling EV globally

According to The Verge, more than 36,000 of the tiny cars sold in January compared to nearly 21,500 Model 3s, and the Hong Guang sold just more than 20,000 units in February compared to just under 13,700 Tesla 3s.

Beijing: Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV has overtaken Tesla's Model 3 as the top-selling electric vehicle in the world in the month of January and February.

The Hong Guang Mini EV sells in China only for 28,800 yuan (nearly $4,500).

According to the report, the car claims to get 170 kilometres (nearly 106 miles) per charge and could reach a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour or 62 miles per hour (no drag racing in this thing).

It's specifications include a wheelbase of 76.4 inches and it is just under 115 inches long, 59 inches wide and stands nearly 64 inches tall. Its total weight is nearly 1,466 pounds, the report said.

The diminutive vehicle is made under a joint partnership between China's state-owned SAIC Motor, Wuling Motors, and US carmaker General Motors and is locally referred to simply as Wuling.

The 2021 base model of Tesla's Model 3 EV on the other hand gets more than 250 miles per charge and its sticker price starts at just under $40,000.

It has a wheelbase of 113 inches, is 185 inches long, 73 inches wide and 57 inches tall. The base Model 3 weighs nearly 3,500 pounds.