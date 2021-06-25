This is the most exciting feature of the JioPhone Next

And, Sundar Pichai's Google and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited were working a whole year to make it aesthetic yet affordable. During the launch, Ambani highlighted about the partnership with Google and how it would push India from being 2G Mukt to 5G Yukt.

For those caught unaware, the JioPhone Next will be the next affordable smartphone from the stable of Jio. It promises a 4G dual touch-screen device.

Curious to know what's so special about the latest JioPhone Next? Yes, the one that RIL chief Mukesh Ambani announced on Thursday.

So the interest for the phone has picked up on social media with curious Jio customers asking what difference does it make. Well, there's two interesting bits to it.

The first is certainly the Operating System: The device sets a lot of contextual assistance. Users can listen to content via a listen button and translate any content via the screen or even Camera.

There's content in a choice of Indian languages. For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. Read Aloud and Translate Now are now OS-wide features that will work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos. Using App Actions, people can utilize their Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on this device. In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on JioSaavn or check their balance on My Jio.

The second feature, and perhaps the most powerful one is the amalgamation of optimal hardware with an optimized operating system. Jio calls it a great camera.

Google and Jio's teams have partnered closely to build an optimized experience within the phone’s Camera module resulting in great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out wider color and dynamic range in photos.

Certainly, these look like firsts for an affordable phone in India. Also, Google has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera.

Besides these, there's regular security updates, in-built PlayStore, and regular customizations that Google has promised.

The phone will be available from September 10, 2021 onwards.