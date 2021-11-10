This Oil lubricant stock offers investors with a 40 percent upside

The rating from Emkay is a nearly 40 percent upside from Monday's settlement on the BSE.

Stocks of Gulf Oil Lubricants seems to be a good stock to invest in the coming days. Brokerage house Emkay Securities in a note has announced a call rating on this stock with a target price of Rs 815 (Dec 22).

As of the time of writing this article, the stock settled at Rs 610 up by 3.63 percent.

In its report, Emkay analysts suggest that "Lube sales volume rose 12% yoy/20% qoq to 33mn ltr, with growth across segments primarily driven by B2C and overall recovery. Net realization rose 7% qoq to Rs161.7/ltr, though unit COGS was also up as cost pressures continued."

The stock also beat the analyst estimates on revenue, EBITDA and PAT. "Q2FY22 revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs5.34bn/Rs773mn/Rs587mn were up 30%/

down 1%/down 1% yoy (up 28%/83%/93% qoq), beating our estimates by 10%/16%/15% on the back of a 5% volume beat and operating leverage on unit opex."

"We raise FY22E EPS by 19%, considering the H1 run rate and building in 4% higher EBITDA/ltr and 10% higher volumes. We raise FY23E EPS slightly on better volumes and keep FY24E largely unchanged. We raise the Dec’22 TP by 2% to Rs815."

Besides numbers, Gulf Oil has added fresh capabilities in this quarter. "There was strong growth in the industrial segment, with major growth coming from Auto Ancillary, Engineering, Metal, Cement and Construction segments."

"Gulf Oil' industrial products received approval from the biggest Thermopack manufacturer in India. It inaugurated a new Adblue section in its Chennai plant & another section for manufacturing Metal Working Fluids (increased value addition in industrial products) in the Silvassa plant. Gulf Oil recently entered into a tie-up with L&T to launch a range of genuine oils for their equipment and customers. It also launched a range of EV fluids for Hybrid/EVs," added a note from Emkay analysts.

Another brokerage house, Yes Securities, had initiated a buy rating on this stock as of May 2021 citing a TP of Rs 1,100. The coverage for Gulf Oil was implied at "P/E multiple of 20x FY23e, vs 12.6x" that the stock was trading at back then.

Disclaimer: Article only for information. Readers are advised to engage with the professional service of a SEBI registered financial advisor prior to investing in financial investments.

