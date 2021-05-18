TIDCO seeks EoI for JV to make Covid-related devices, drugs

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) to set up joint ventures to produce Covid-19 related vaccines, medical devices, oxygen and others.

According to TIDCO, Tamil Nadu's premier industrial development organisation, it has called EoI from Indian and foreign players to set up plants to manufacture high end medical devices, oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, vaccines and Covid-19 related drugs.