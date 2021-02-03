Tighter security at Ghazipur than even Indo-Pak border: Ram Gopal Yadav

He said if the government had agreed to send all three Bills to the Standing Committee, then this crisis would not have arisen today. Yadav wondered why there is such tight security on the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi which he quipped was even tighter than at Parliament and the India-Pakistan border?

"Are the farmers going to attack Delhi?" he asked.

During the discussion on the farm laws, Rajya Sabha MP Yadav said, "If the government is ready to withhold the laws for a year-and-a-half, then all the three laws can be abolished in this session by bringing new Bills and before the Standing Committee. If you had accepted the opposition's demand to send all three Bills to the Standing Committee, then this crisis would not have arisen."

The SP MP said "the farmers have been protesting for two months. Many farmers have lost their lives due to cold, hunger and other reasons. The government has become so ruthless and heartless that it is not being affected."

Yadav raised questions on the construction of concrete walls on the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. He said, "Be it Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri or Singhu borders. Concrete walls have been built after digging the roads. So much security is not even there for Parliament. I have gone to the Pakistan border, even there the security is not this tight."

Yadav said, "My question is that you say that we should bring laws for farmers. Farmers say that it is not good for us, then why are you imposing laws? The ordinances came in June. Later came the Bills. Let me give you the example of MSP. Before the ordinance last year, the MSP for maize was Rs 2,200 per quintal. After the ordinance was implemented, it was Rs 1,100 per quintal, while now the MSP is Rs 2,660 for hybrid variety and Rs 1,860 for normal maize."

