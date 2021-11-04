Timeline of Events: ex-SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri's arrest in Hotel Sale case

Here is a timeline of events related to the case.

Current and former chiefs across several banks have expressed surprise at the arrest and the subsequent denial of bail by the Rajasthan High Court.

Former Chairman of State Bank of India Pratip Chaudhuri's arrest has left the banking industry in a state of shock.

2007-08: SBI finances a Hotel Project called Garh Rajwada in Jaisalmer. This project was promoted by Gaudavan Group which owns and operates the Fort Rajawada in Jaisalmer. The loan amount is reported as Rs 24 crores.

Apr 2010: Project remains incomplete three years after the funding. Also, a key promoter linked with the Garh Rajwada project passes away.

Jun 2010: SBI categorizes the account as NPA. Complainant alleges that the bank seized a second hotel property.

7th April 2011: Pratip Chaudhuri, the Deputy Managing Director for the International Banking Division at SBI takes charge as SBI Managing Director from outgoing MD OP Bhatt.

30th September 2013: Chaudhuri retires after a two year term and passes the baton of the bank to Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Jan 2014: SBI initiates approvals for sale of Garh Rajwada NPA to an ARC for recovery. Recovery amount is estimated at Rs 25 crores.

Mar 2014: SBI completes sale of the NPA Garh Rajwada to Alchemist ARC.

Oct 2014: Chaudhuri joins the board of ARC as a board member.

Dec 2017: NPA is taken to a Bankruptcy court by the ARC and after due diligences, the court approves sale of the NPA to an NBFC.

2017: Complainant alleges that the market value of the two hotels seized by the bank is Rs 160 crores as opposed to Rs 25 crores claimed by the bank during the recovery process.

2021: Present value of the hotel is estimated at Rs 200 crores.

31st Oct 2021: Pratip Chaudhuri is arrested and in judicial custody at Jaisalmer. A bail petition is rejected which means Chaudhuri will have to spend the Diwali behind bars.

Source for the above timeline are from the State Bank of India's latest official statement and reports from agencies.

The bank has emphasized that all approvals and due diligences were taken in this account. In a statement, the bank said, "It appears from the copies of the proceedings now accessed by us that the Hon'ble Court does not appear to have been briefed correctly on the sequence of events..."

The statement also adds, "In as much as SBI was not a party to this case, there was no occasion for the views of SBI being heard as part of this proceedings. SBI would like to reiterate that all due process were followed while making the said sale to ARC. The Bank has already offered its cooperation to the Law Enforcement and Judicial authorities and will provide further information, if any that may be called for from their side."