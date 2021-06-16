TKM introduces 'door delivery' of auto parts

According to the company, the new service is an extension of ‘Toyota Parts Connect', an outreach programme aimed at assisting customers with the availability and accessibility of genuine auto parts, which was launched in 2015.

"The recently launched 'Door Delivery' option will further improve customer convenience and provide a seamless experience to Toyota customers," the company said in a statement.

"With the introduction of the option of 'Door Delivery', customers will have the choice to opt for pickup of parts from the dealerships or get it home delivered," it added.

Besides, Toyota has increased the range of products under this programme, including car care essentials, engine oil and other categories namely tyre and battery, among others.

As per the statement, this service is currently available across 12 cities and will be further expanded to all the cities in the country by the end of 2021.

