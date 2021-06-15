TKM partially resumes ops at Bidadi plant

"Operating at the prescribed workforce strength of 50 per cent, TKM will resume its operations as well as enhance training of all employees for the 'new normal', both in terms of facilities and processes."

On the manufacturing side, the company said it is trying to ensure that all possible measures and preparations are made to resume production soon, so as to be able to cater to the immediate mobility needs of "our customers, at the earliest".

"Our focus will be to cater to pending orders that could not be met due to the non-production days of planned annual maintenance shutdown, followed by the lockdown announcement by the state government."

"Moreover, we are also focusing on vaccinating both our employees as well as their families and extending our support to have dealer and supplier staff vaccinated too, so as to ensure lower risk and severity of infections."

