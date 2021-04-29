TN corporates donate oxygen, food

According to GRB Dairy, its officials met the District Collector and handed over the cylinders worth about Rs 9.14 lakh.

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) Food products company GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has donated 50 10-kg oxygen cylinders and accessories to government hospitals in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

"With the present oxygen crisis, we are putting in all our efforts to support and boost India's healthcare infrastructure. As a responsible and committed corporate citizen, this is our collective resolve to fight the pandemic and help the country get through the Covid-19 situation by offering oxygen cylinders. We are hopeful that this initiative of ours will aid the hospitals in providing help to the much needy people," company founder and Chairman G.R. Balasubramaniam said.

On Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of software development firm Zoho Corporation said the company has restarted its kitchens and is delivering meals in Chennai (Guduvanchery), Tenkasi and soon Gudalur in Theni.

"We are at 6,000 meals a day and will double that soon," he said.

