TN firework traders demand simplification of licensing procedure

Other than speeding up the process of licence renewal, the traders demanded a stringent ban on online sale of firecrackers.

Chennai: The Federation of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders has petitioned Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu to simplify the procedure for granting licence to both temporary and permanent cracker shops.

The association said in the petition that the rules provide scope for granting licence for a period of five years to both temporary and permanent shops.

The president of the association, V. Rajachandrasekharan, said in the petition, "The officers, however, do not grant us licence for five years but instead gives it for one year, two years or three years, as per their whims and fancies, forcing us to run from pillar to post."

The association also mentioned that the officials do not grant renewal of licences to the firecrackers shops. which forces the traders to wait for a long time to get the renewal done.

The licences have to be renewed during the Diwali season. But even after filing the applications in February or March, the officials take up the matter just a month before the Diwali festival during which firecrackers are used in large volumes, the traders alleged.

Renewal of licence of up to 500 kg for permanent shops is done by the Commissioner of Police in the urban centres, while in the rural areas it is granted by the district collectors.

Rajachandrasekharan said, "Shops that sell 1,500 kg fireworks receive the licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). The PESO generally gives licences for up to five years."

The traders' association in the petition also alleged that in rural areas, generally, the licence is granted after cumbersome procedures and the officials do not take up the applications at the earliest.

"The traders are forced to keep the fireworks in unlicenced places due to the pending applications for renewal of licences. They are in a dilemma as to whether to go ahead with the procurement of fireworks, as the licence is given only at the last minute, creating major problems for us," Rajachandrasekharan said.

The association also said that for the temporary shops, licences could be given one month ahead of Diwali but the officials generally call for applications 15 days before the festival, as a result business can happen only for a maximum of five to seven days.

