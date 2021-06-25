TN govt sets up 16 member panel for revival of tourism sector

The state Health Department has already issued an order to vaccinate people at all tourist spots and memorials in the state.

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday constituted a 16-member panel to study and report on tourism revival plans in the state as well as on the Covid protocols to be implemented at tourist spots.

The Director, Tourism will be the Chairman of the 16-member panel, which has been asked to convene a committee meeting immediately, and prepare and submit a revival plan for the tourism sector as well as Covid standard operating protocols for tourists.

The Director of Museums, the Commissioner, Art and Culture, the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, the Director of Public Health, the Commissioner of Archeology, the Regional Director of the Union Tourism Ministry and Chennai Corporation's former City Health Officer, P. Kugananthan are among the members of the panel.

Representatives of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the Tamil Nadu Travel Mart (TTM), the South Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (SIHRA), the Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association (TTTHA), the South India MICE Association(SIMA), and the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) are the other members.

There were several petitions from the associations in the tourism sector as well as the Tourism Department to bring out a revival plan for the tourism sector. While various stakeholders are not hopeful of a proper inflow of tourists into major tourist destinations of Tamil Nadu, the department is expecting movement of inter- and intra district movement of tourists and hence, wants a proper tourism revival plan in place.

The department is of the opinion that once the sector is opened up, there would be easing of travel restrictions leading to movement of people, and this would help the total revival of the sector in a gradual manner.

